Lele Pons Launches Pride Eyewear Collection to Benefit Trevor Project

Lele Pons has partnered with EyeBuyDirect on a line of sunglasses that's all about Pride. She collaborated with the company to create sunglasses and reading glasses with 100% of sales going to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization "focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth."
This is very personal to Lele since her father is a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Lele told E!, "After my dad came out, I learned about the importance of being supportive and accepting of everybody." She also mentioned that he "loves" the collection and that "he's such a supportive parent and he's really proud of the collection celebrating diversity and inclusion."
Lele loves working with EyeBuyDirect because the company "celebrates diversity, inclusion, and brings visibility to the important work done by the Trevor Project," adding, "I want to continue to use my platform to empower and motivate people to accept themselves for who they are."
Lele is all about keeping it positive, which is something she kept in mind while putting together this collection, explaining, "I wanted colorful stuff. I wanted light. I wanted happiness and for people to see those colors and feel it's very fresh." Check out some of her eyewear below.
Lele Pons X EyeBuyDirect Power Round Rainbow Sunglasses
These shades are fierce, fearless, and fashionable. There are options to get this with prescription lenses or non-prescription lenses.
Lele Pons X EyeBuyDirect Diversity Round Rainbow Eyeglasses
Rock the classic round frame glasses with a colorful twist.
Lele Pons X EyeBuyDirect Optimist Square Rainbow Eyeglasses
These square frame eye glasses are "perfect for showing off the full spectrum of your personality, and with pride."
Lele Pons X EyeBuyDirect Unity Rectangle Rainbow Eyeglasses
Showcase your pride with these rainbow rectangle eyeglasses.
