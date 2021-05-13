How to Watch the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on TV and Online

Watch : 2021 MTV Film & TV Awards: What To Expect

Whenever Leslie Jones collides with pop culture, you know it's going to be a wild night, as the upcoming 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is sure to prove on Sunday, May 16.

Awards season continues to evolve of late, and this event will also have some firsts. Fans will certainly be hyped for it, given that the 2020 version was replaced by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special as the nation was deep in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the changes this year is that it's the first time the MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place over the course of two nights (keep reading to find out why). The event itself is certainly storied and celebrates its 29th anniversary in 2021, although it's only the fourth time that television will be honored in addition to film.

The night is typically a fun-filled and surprise-packed one, so there's a lot for fans to anticipate. Here's what you need to know in order to watch, including where to stream it.