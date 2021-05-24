Karol G Reveals How Her Collab With Nicki Minaj All Went Down in the DMs

Watch : Karol G Tells How "Tusa" Collab With Nicki Minaj Happened

Name a more iconic duo!

During the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, Karol G spoke on E! Live From the Red Carpet about how her explosive collaboration with Nicki Minaj came to be.

And apparently, it all went down in the DMs! Karol, 30, joked that all artists should take a shot at messaging their idols on Instagram, saying, "Try it! Try, because that worked for me!"

The Colombian songwriter explained, "I just one day realized that Nicki started following me on Instagram... I was like, "Oh my, Nicki Minaj is commenting on my pictures,'" adding, "So I sent her a DM, 'Hey, let's do a song.' She said like, 'Yeah, I love what you're doing.'"

After Karol sent her the beginnings of "Tusa," she said Nicki wrote her own verse on the very same day. The rest is history!

As she put it, "I think it's a song for my generation."