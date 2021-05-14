Nori's Black Book Revealed! See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Meet the Fan Behind the Viral Instagram

The truth always comes out.
In tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian put their detective skills to the test to uncover who is really behind the viral Nori's Black Book Instagram account. And no, it's not actually North West!
"Nori's Black Book is the funniest Instagram account ever," Kim gushed in a confessional.
After some Internet sleuthing—and sending the user a KKW Beauty press box—the sisters finally met up with the woman who runs the iconic parody page. "This is insane!" Kim smiled while sitting down with the anonymous Instagram influencer, whose real name is revealed to be Natalie.
Even she is flabbergasted: "Are you guys real? This is insanity," Nori's Black Book creator said.
But Khloe was ready to get down to business. "I have so many questions for you," she starts. "So like how did this start?"
Kim added that they were convinced Nori's Black Book would be one of the Kardashian-Jenner family friends.
"'Cause like how are you exactly how I would think North is?" Khloe joked.
Natalie explained that she just "guessed" when it came to her hilarious and snarky IG captions.
The Instagram account started seven years ago after she saw the Kardashians' Babies 'R Us collection featuring baby North. "I'm like, 'North would be so f––king pissed, like can you imagine being North West and you're wearing Babies 'R Us?! Like, the nerve,'" Natalie deadpanned. "And then just a lightbulb went off."
Finally Natalie meets North over FaceTime. Yet the real-life Nori doesn't have time for her fictional parody version: the tot barely says hello while eating frozen yogurt. Iconic! "So you got her personality down perfectly," Khloe joked.
While the case of Nori's Black Book may be solved, could there be a Kardashians' sisters detective agency spinoff in the works? In the meantime, maybe Nori's Black Book can hand the reigns over to the real North for a day.
