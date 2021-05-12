Ally Brooke Says She Endured "Horrible" Mental and Verbal Abuse While in Fifth Harmony

Watch : Ally Brooke Answers Burning Fan Questions

For Ally Brooke, her time as a member of Fifth Harmony was marked by one negative experience after another.

In the premiere episode of her new podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, the 27-year-old star claimed that she and her bandmates—Camila Cabello, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane—suffered "mental abuse and verbal abuse."

"We took over the world. We took the music industry and the entertainment industry by storm," Ally shared on her podcast on Wednesday, May 12. "I'm going to say how proud I am of Fifth Harmony, how proud I am of my work in Fifth Harmony, of what we did...of what we did for girls, what we did for female empowerment."

But she admitted, "I hate saying this: My time in Fifth Harmony, I didn't enjoy it. I didn't love it."

"It was hard because there was so much going on," she shared, adding, "so much toxicity, so much abuse, so much abusive power, so much mental abuse, verbal abuse, and it's just horrible and to me, it's a shame because we were so big and I should have enjoyed myself more."