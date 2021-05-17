Why Leah McSweeney Is Worried About Luann de Lesseps' Sobriety on RHONY

Watch : Dorinda Medley Is Leaving "Real Housewives of New York"

Rosé all day? Not for these RHONY stars.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's (May 18) new The Real Housewives of New York City, the two sober Housewives Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney get candid about life without alcohol. However, Leah thinks Luann may be on a slippery slope with her sobriety.

While at a bar with co-stars Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, Leah asks Luann is she's OK. The former Countess keeps it real: "I have a strong urge, which I haven't had in weeks," Luann confides in Leah before downing what seems to be a glass of wine.

The Married to the Mob founder gasps before Luann assures her it's her "fake rosé."

"Still, are you pushing yourself a little too much to be...?" Leah questions.

"I just needed to take a break," Luann responds.

Yet Leah believes the faux-sé may be a crutch for Luann. "You're not going to like me saying this, but I feel like this might be hurting you," Leah starts. Luann quickly counters by pointing out that Leah is having a mocktail.