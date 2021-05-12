Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

A Tribute To Seth Rogen's Equally Delightful Transformation for Hulu's Pam & Tommy

Seth Rogen is beardless and very '90s in the pics from Hulu's Pam & Tommy, in which he stars as the guy who stole Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape.

Watch: Lily James & Sebastian Stan's Unreal Pam & Tommy Transformation

There are some things in life you just know you can rely on. 

The sun will always rise. There will always be a 20 percent off coupon for Bed, Bath & Beyond. Seth Rogen always has a beard. 

That last part has been true for at least the past 11 years, but we had never really thought about it until he posted pictures of himself in costume for Hulu's Pam & Tommy. Seth plays neither Pam nor Tommy in the limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind 1990s romance, so when the first pics from the show emerged, all the attention naturally went to the alarmingly good transformations of Lily James and Sebastian Stan

But now, we've had a couple days to really sit with the photos, and we've got to pay a little bit of attention to Seth and the fact that for once, he does not have a beard. In fact, he's got no facial hair at all. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Seth is an executive producer on the project and also plays Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole a safe from Pam and Tommy's house. That safe just so happened to hold a 54-minute home video that would make quite the splash all over the world. You can read about the whole story on Rolling Stone, but basically, Rand was one of several workers who was fired from renovations on the house.

When Tommy refused to pay the $20,000 he still owed for the work that was done and even held Rand at gunpoint and told him to get off of his property, he plotted revenge. 

ABC/Randy Holmes; Instagram

And that's how we ended up with Seth shaving off his beard and wearing a really cool windbreaker on Hulu. 

Between this, his new book Yearbook, and his flourishing weed and pottery business, it might just be the year of Seth Rogen. We're not mad about it!

See all the transformative photos from Pam & Tommy by scrolling down!

Hulu
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

We can't even begin to describe to you the rush of feelings we had about this picture. How does Lily James look so much like Pamela Anderson? How does Sebastian Stan look both exactly like Tommy Lee and exactly like Sebastian Stan with a lot of tattoos? Why are his pants so low? Did he actually get his nipples pierced? Does Lily actually have Sebastian's actual nipple ring in her actual teeth? So many questions. 

Hulu/Instagram
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Seth shared this picture on Twitter along with photos of Sebastian and Lily with the caption, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am." He's not wrong, but he's not exactly right either. 

Hulu/Instagram
Help

This smoldering pic was hiding at the end of a slide show on Rogen's Instagram. We're not sure if we're supposed to find this guy hot, but we're sorry, we do. 

Hulu
How Is this Even Possible?

Has Lily James always looked exactly like Pamela Anderson and we just didn't notice? What kind of makeup magic is this?! 

Hulu/Instagram
Stop Playing With Us, Sebastian

Sebastian shared this photo with a profound Tommy Lee quote: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." 

