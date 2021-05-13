Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters
See Which Shahs of Sunset Co-Star Moved in Next Door to Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan has a new (but familiar!) neighbor in a sweet sneak peek at Sunday's season premiere of the Bravo hit series.

By Samantha Bergeson May 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Watch: "Shahs of Sunset" Star Reza Farahan on Mending MJ Javid Friendship

It's officially a Shah street!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan has a new next door neighbor...and it's a familiar face for fans.

The Bravo star is shown carrying a strawberry and blueberry pie over to a cute white house directly across the street from his before bellowing, "Welcome to the neighborhood!" And none other than co-star Destiney Rose opens the door! 

"A bitch moved in next door to Reza," Destiney jokes. 

So what prompted her move to the suburbs?

"I'm like a high rise type of chick. I love the security," Destiney explains. "And then I started realizing, I got a lot of wigs, I got a lot of thigh-high boots and there's not a lot of space."

Destiney hopes to "have a runway show by myself," do cartwheels and even "run around butt naked" in her new home. "Nobody can see me!" she laughs. That is, of course, her next door pal Reza. 

Shahs of Sunset Season 9 Cast Photos

Even Destiney's dog Frank Sinatra seems happy with the new space! Check out the sweet clip to see Destiney's digs. 

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge Shahs any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

