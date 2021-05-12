Jay-Z, Tina Turner and More Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

And the winners are...
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 2021 list of inductees for the Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and the multi-talented list of honorees include Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and The Go-Go's.
For Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, this year's induction will mark the second time the musician will receive the honor. Grohl's previous induction was in 2014 as part of the band Nirvana, for which he served as a drummer.
The rock star isn't the only one on this year's list to be a second-time inductee. Singer Carole King was first inducted in 1990 alongside co-songwriter Gerry Goffin, and Tina Turner was first inducted in 1991 alongside ex Ike Turner.
To be eligible for nomination to receive the prestigious honor, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial record at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
All aforementioned artists have undoubtedly left a mark on the entertainment industry, with a whopping total of 51 Grammys combined between four out of the six honorees.
"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."
Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame honored other artists for their contributions to the industry. Artists that were recognized include two-time Grammy Award winning rapper LL Cool J and posthumous awards for musicians Randy Rhoads and Billy Preston.
This year's decorated honorees are set to celebrate their achievement at the Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in late October in Cleveland. The ceremony will also air on HBO.
Worried you'll miss the festivities? No sweat! The ceremony will also be available to stream on HBO Max at a later date.