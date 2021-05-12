Prince William and Kate Middleton's Foundation Exec Steps Down After Meghan Markle Bullying Allegation

Watch : Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Orpah Tell-All

Jason Knauf's time as chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation is coming to an end.

On May 12, the organization announced that Knauf will stand down from the role at the end of December 2021. According to a press release, "a planned international relocation" has "necessitated his decision to stand down." Recruiting for the position will begin in the "coming weeks," it added, and Knauf's successor "will be announced in due course."

Knauf first started working with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in February 2015, when he was hired as Communications Secretary at Kensington Palace. In 2019, he led a review of the role and structure of The Royal Foundation, which supports William and Kate's philanthropic work, and became CEO later that year, overseeing the launch of The Earthshot Prize, the Foundation's response to the coronavirus pandemic and Kate's work on early years support for children.