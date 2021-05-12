Why Game of Thrones Fans Think an Outlander Star Has Been Cast in the Prequel

From the Highlands to Westeros.
The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, may've just welcomed a beloved Outlander star to its cast. Earlier this week, Reddit users circulated a photo where Graham McTavish, who is best known for playing Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz historical drama, appeared to be on the set of House of the Dragon.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Graham posted an Instagram photo from Cornwall, where production for the prequel series has recently been located. Alongside a beautiful picture of a beach, the 60-year-old actor wrote, "The delights of Cornwall. It's been a while since I last came down to the south west of England but it is definitely worth it. Beautiful!! #cornwall #springtime @lovecornwalluk."
While it's unclear which character Graham may be playing, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. As of right now, many assume Graham will play Harrold Westerling, who is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under the Targaryens.
Fans on Reddit have also suggested Lyonel Strong, Cregan Stark, Borros Baratheon and more. But again, these are only guesses.
As E! News readers well know, back in April, HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon, which was co-created by Game of Thrones architect George R.R. Martin, was "officially in production." The highly anticipated prequel, which takes place 300 years before the popular GOT series, dives into the world of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) forefathers.
The confirmed cast list includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Paddy Considine. And, earlier in May, HBO released first-look images of the cast in their Westeros wardrobe.
Be sure to check out the images below.
House of the Dragon will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2022.