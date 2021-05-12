Watch MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Build His Dream Home in First Trailer for New Renovation Spinoff

Watch : Inside Hollywood's Hottest Real Estate Agency

Opa! Brooklyn is where it's at.

Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant takes fans into his own personal real estate ventures in a new four-episode limited Bravo series, Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation, and E! News has the exclusive first look. Serhant, his Greek wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and their two-year-old daughter Zena are eager to move into their new Brooklyn brownstone, but is the borough ready for all their family drama?

"I have no idea what kind of s--tshow I might be walking into," Ryan stresses in the below trailer.

The couple opt for a gut renovation for their $8 million, 7,900 square foot property to build their dream house—with Emilia's large Mediterranean family in mind.

"What do we do if your dad doesn't like this house? I'm kind of nervous to show it to him," Ryan second guesses to Emilia. "Your dad is a little scary."

The basement level of the five-story brownstone is updated for Emilia's mother to move into, but that only leads to her father, sister, brother and extended family wanting to settle in as well.