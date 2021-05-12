Selena Gomez Fans Are Freaking Out as She Teases "SG3" Era

Look at her now!
Selena Gomez is ready to embark on a new era. On the evening of May 11, the superstar singer took to her Instagram Story to show off her "SG3" bracelet, hinting that a new chapter is coming. While Gomez, who recently teased a possible retirement from music, didn't share any further details, fans believe she's about to drop a new album. In fact, shortly after the 28-year-old "Good for You" artist posted the teaser, "SG3 Is Coming" became a trending topic on Twitter.
"SG3 IS COMING !!!!" one fan tweeted. "YEEEESSSSSS I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR HER BAD BITH ERA." While another wrote, "SG3 era is nearly upon us and it's gonna smash just you wait."
A Gomez fan also pointed out, "After a few weeks after revelación release, safe to say..we are VERY close to album #3." It's been exactly two months since the Disney alum dropped Revelación, Gomez's first Spanish-language EP, which followed one year after the release of her 2020 album Rare.
On Rare, Gomez released her most personal song to date, "Lose You to Love Me," which went on to become a massive hit around the world. Still, as Gomez recently told Vogue, she knows there are some people who still want more from her.
"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough," Gomez shared in her April 2021 cover story. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."
Despite this hint at retirement, Gomez later explained it wasn't 100 percent official. "I need to be careful," she told the magazine, adding that she's simply hoping to "give myself a real shot at acting" as well as producing.
In the meantime, it seems as though Selenators have SG3 to look forward to.