Nicole and Sofia Richie Dropped Their First Clothing Collaboration

When some people quarantined with family members, they baked cookies, redecorated rooms, worked out, or watched movies. You know, the standard stuff. In contrast, the stay-at-home thing panned out very differently for sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie. "Quarantine led to a lot of family time, and family time led to THIS. The HOHxSOFIA collaboration is here," Nicole shared via Instagram. That's right, the stylish sisters finally collaborated on a collection for Nicole's clothing line House of Harlow 1960.

In her own Instagram post, Sofia wrote, "Our quarantine baby is finally here! So excited our @houseofharlow1960 collab is finally out. I LOVE YOU @nicolerichie , this is so special." It really is. Nicole's Revolve line always comes through with covet-worthy pieces. And now, we can shop styles that have that Sofia seal of approval. Keep on scrolling to check out some of our favorites from the drop. And hurry up. This one is going to sell out for sure.