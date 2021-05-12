Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenBRIT AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nicole and Sofia Richie Dropped Their First Clothing Collaboration

The sisters finally made the House of Harlow collection we've been hoping for.

By Marenah Dobin May 12, 2021 2:41 PMTags
FashionNicole RichieLife/StyleShoppingSofia RichieShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Sofia Richie House of Harlow, Sofia Richie, Nicole Richie Revolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When some people quarantined with family members, they baked cookies, redecorated rooms, worked out, or watched movies. You know, the standard stuff. In contrast, the stay-at-home thing panned out very differently for sisters Nicole and Sofia Richie. "Quarantine led to a lot of family time, and family time led to THIS. The HOHxSOFIA collaboration is here," Nicole shared via Instagram. That's right, the stylish sisters finally collaborated on a collection for Nicole's clothing line House of Harlow 1960.

In her own Instagram post, Sofia wrote, "Our quarantine baby is finally here! So excited our @houseofharlow1960 collab is finally out. I LOVE YOU @nicolerichie , this is so special." It really is. Nicole's Revolve line always comes through with covet-worthy pieces. And now, we can shop styles that have that Sofia seal of approval. Keep on scrolling to check out some of our favorites from the drop. And hurry up. This one is going to sell out for sure.

read
Ugg's Celebrity-Loved Slides Are a Must-Have for Spring

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Rose Dress

Get in on the crochet trend with this off-the-shoulder dress that's available in white, pink, and blue.

$228
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Mirtha Midi Dress

Orange you glad the Richie sisters finally decided to collaborate? You're sure to stand out in this jersey midi-dress.

$168
Revolve

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Trailer Drops a Huge Bombshell: Watch

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Rosa One Piece

Bring chic to the beach (or pool) in this one-piece swimsuit.

$128
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Nicola Romper

This sage green romper has a detachable belt and adjustable shoulder straps to customize your fit. It even has pockets to hold your phone or other essentials. 

$188
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Jessa Dress

The Jessa dress is sophisticated in the front and playful in the back with crisscross, open straps.

$198
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Inaya Dress

This ribbed dress has a fun slit on the side and a partial front button closure.

$168
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Natalie Top

This looks like your standard tank from the front, but the lace-up back make it a must-have piece. There's even a pair of shorts that match perfectly to complete the set. 

$98 Tank
Revolve
$148 Shorts
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Colleen Knit Top

This knit ruffle trim top would look great with a pair of jeans or shorts that you already have. Or if you're into the matchy-matchy vibes, there's a cute pair of shorts from Nicole and Sofia's collection.

$160 Top
Revolve
$150 Shorts
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Averie Blouse

Embody bohemian sophistication in this satin fabric top with a drawstring at the bust and balloon sleeves.

$158
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Louisa Top

This crinkled tie-dye crop top just screams summer. It would perfectly contemplate some white pants or shorts. And, of course, you can make it a set with the matching shorts

$128 Top
Revolve
$128 Shorts
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Asher Pant

These tie-dye pants have everything you need in loungewear: an elastic waistband, pockets, and cozy fleece fabric. There's also a matching cropped tank and sweatshirt in the collection.

$158 Pants
Revolve
$88 Tank
Revolve
$138 Sweatshirt
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Jordan Jumpsuit

If you're living for the tonal tie-dye, but just want the ease of wearing a one-piece outfit, this jumpsuit is for you.

$198
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Abel Cropped Sweater

It doesn't get more comfortable than this terry sweatshirt. Embrace the cozy and get yourself the matching shorts too.

$158 Sweater
Revolve
$138 Shorts
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Bree Sweater

This lightweight sweater is an item you can wear all year round. 

$168
Revolve

If you want to shop another stylish sibling collaboration, check out the 11 finds from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's collection that we're obsessed with.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show After 19 Seasons

2

Colin Farrell Files for Conservatorship of Teenage Son

3
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Trailer Drops a Huge Bombshell: Watch

4

See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Investigate the Nori's Black Book Instagram

5

Grimes Hospitalized for Panic Attack Days After SNL Cameo