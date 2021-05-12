Miley Cyrus Remembers Liam Hemsworth Tribute Song "Malibu" 4 Years After Its Release

Watch : Miley Cyrus Talks Divorce From Liam Hemsworth & Sobriety

It's becoming something of an annual tradition for Miley Cyrus to share fond memories about "Malibu."

The 28-year-old vocalist took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 11 to post a tribute to the song that was released on the same day in 2017. It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was the lead single to her album Younger Now, which dropped that September.

Miley shared video of herself working on the song in her home studio, and the caption appeared to reference ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, although she didn't mention him by name. The former couple rekindled things in 2015 and resided in Malibu together until their 2019 divorce.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," she wrote. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."

She went on to reminisce about her Malibu home, which was destroyed in the California wildfires that ravaged the area in November 2018. Two years later, Liam sold what remained of the home, according to media reports.