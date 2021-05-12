Taylor Swift Was Enchanted to (Finally) Meet Olivia Rodrigo, And Here’s the Pic to Prove It

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true!

Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, May 11, when she met her superstar idol, Miss Taylor Swift, at long last.

Olivia, 18, posted photographic evidence that proved today was a fairytale, sharing a black-and-white pic of herself and Taylor making silly faces at the award show. Taylor, in her Miu Miu two-piece, puckered up for the camera, while Olivia was seen sticking her tongue out for the historic moment.

She captioned the Instagram post with four puppy dog eye emojis and wrote on her Insta Story, "brits were a dream. never wanna leave!!!" Can't blame her.

As fans know all too well, Olivia is a longtime Swiftie and became a "puddle of tears" when her debut single, "drivers license," soared to No. 3 on the U.S. iTunes chart behind Taylor's "it's time to go" and "right where you left me" in January.