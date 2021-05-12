JLo & BenBachelor NationBRIT AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Shop the Cloud Slides That Are Taking Over the Internet

Yes, shower shoes are the latest celeb-loved trend.

By Emily Spain May 12, 2021 10:00 AMTags
EComm, Celeb-Loved Cloud SlidesE! Illustration

We know what you're thinking, "Really, shower shoes?" We get it.

Ever since Kanye West debuted his Adidas Yeezy slides back in 2019, the internet has been going back and forth as to whether they are chic or not. The internet has apparently reached a verdict that foam slides are in style this season. And like many, it took us a while to see these super comfortable shoes as more than shower slides.

In a recent interview with Lana Condor, we asked her about her favorite trends for spring, and to no surprise, the fashion icon was up to speed on the foam slide craze. "I love Birkenstocks, but there's this new trend right now with cloud shoes," the actress explained to us. "They're slides that are super puffy and cloud-like. You can either drop a crazy amount of money to get them or you can get the same pair on Amazon for like $17. A lot of people I work with are wearing them all of a sudden, and I'm kind of into it."

If you have your sights set on Kanye West's popular foam slides, we have some bad news. The most recent slide drop sold out within hours, which means you're going to have to wait a bit to get official Yeezy slides. However, we've rounded up a few dupes below of the uber popular foam slides on Amazon that you can rock all summer long!

Litfun Platform Slide Sandals

Available in seven versatile hues, these slides are pretty close to the Yeezy ones. Plus, they are half the price!

$23
Amazon

EQUICK Slippers

These durable cushioned slides come in over 20 unique shades, so you can buy a few to match all your outfits.

$25
Amazon

Senhinlin House Air Lightweight Slippers

With an ergonomic design and anti-slip sole pattern, you can put your best foot forward post-shower or workout class with these cloud-like slippers.

$16
Amazon

Crazy Lady Indoor & Outdoor Slippers

Available in tons of cute hues, these slides are perfect for when you're in a rush and need a cool pair of sandals.

$14
Amazon

UltraCozy Unisex Pillow Slides Sandals

Made out of waterproof high-elastic EVA foam, these sandals feature a thick foam construction to help you not slip. Plus, how cute are the yellow ones!

$20
Amazon

