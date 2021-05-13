Watch Honey Boo Boo React to Sugar Bear's Shocking New Co-Worker

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Reacts to Sugar Bear's Newest Employee

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson did what now?!

In recent weeks, Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon has been keeping tabs on husband Joshua Elird as he tries to get another job. But in an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new Mama June: Road to Redemption, the family learns about a career move nobody saw coming.

"I know a guy named Mike," Josh began when sharing his news. "I had to go talk to him. Mikey T, just a friend who owed me a favor…He was down on his luck and I just helped him out."

For Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, the name didn't ring a bell. As she asked, "Is he one of, like, your friends that are trying to rap and just go, ‘Hi, I'm Mikey T on the track!'" Not exactly!

Josh went on to explain that his new boss has a "strong double chin jawline." That was enough for Pumpkin to figure out Alana's dad, known to fans as Sugar Bear, got her husband a new job.