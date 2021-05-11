Kaitlyn Bristowe Spills All the Details From Jason Tartick's Surprise Proposal

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a bride-to-be!
On Tuesday, May 11, the former Bachelorette star announced that she and Jason Tartick officially took the next step in their relationship: They're engaged! The Bachelor Nation couple's exciting news comes about two years after they began dating in early 2019.
Naturally, fans are yearning to get more details about the pair's proposal...and they don't have to wait any longer. Kaitlyn is spilling the tea to E! News about how she reacted to the 32-year-old star getting down on one knee and popping the big question.
"I was definitely surprised," she shares exclusively. "Probably the most surprised I've ever been in my whole life. We both agree it was the most memorable, and special day that we will never forget."
A source close to the new Bachelorette co-host echoes the same sentiments, adding, "She had no idea it was coming and Jason totally threw her off."
The insider explains the entrepreneur figured out the best way to surprise Kaitlyn, especially since she's "hard to surprise."
"Jason knew she wouldn't have expected it while she was working," the insider reveals, noting, "It's been a long time coming and both have known marriage was in the cards since the beginning. They are both on the same page about getting married soon and are both ready for babies."
Put simply, "Kaitlyn has never felt this way about anyone and they have such a solid, healthy relationship."
The duo shared their engagement news with their Instagram followers, with the Dancing With the Stars champ writing, "Don't pinch me."
"Engaged AF! Haha let's go!! Love you babe!" Jason commented.
"Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe," he later posted on his own feed. "You made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever."
Before the couple got engaged, the reality TV personality had previously opened up to E! News about how she was ready to start a family with Jason.
"I'm going into Dancing With the Stars being like, 'Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies," the 35-year-old star said back in September 2020. "I really want to feel like I'm in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy."
In May 2019, the two lovebirds announced they were moving in together in Nashville.
When discussing the next chapter in their romance, Jason told E! News in July 2019, "We're on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship. The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curveball and rescued a dog so we're doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later."
He even teased what he hoped their wedding would be like, saying at the time, "I think in typical Kaitlyn and Jason fashion, I would imagine a wedding of a lot of fun, parting, singing, dancing, eating, open bar, top-shelf."
Only time will tell how they plan their big day!
—Reporting by Amanda Williams.