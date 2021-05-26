Khloe Kardashian's Go-To Colorist Tracey Cunningham Reveals Her Best Hair Secrets

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Hair Colorist Spills on Her True Color

What do Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry all have in common? Two words: Tracey Cunningham.

The famed hair colorist, who recently released an in-depth book about hair color, True Color, is spilling the tea on her best beauty tips and tricks. After all, she's the mastermind behind some of the most iconic celebrity looks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's bronde style? Tracey. Lily Aldridge's popular ombré? All Tracey. J.Lo's famous highlights? You get the picture.

Speaking to E! News, the industry veteran opened up about whether or not she's talked an A-lister out of a dramatic transformation, how she tackles those moments when her clients aren't happy with their hair color and more insider intel.

Case in point? Believe it or not, but Khloe's bronde hair color only lasted a few days before she asked Tracey to dye it back to blonde.

"That happens quite a lot," the colorist tells E! News, adding, "I already know how to deal with it. You just change it. Because hair color is super emotional and if they're not happy with their hair color, it's not good. You have to make your client happy."