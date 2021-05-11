Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Watch : Wendy Williams Gets a Wax Figure: "She's Beautiful"

Single and ready to mingle?

On Tuesday, May 11, Wendy Williams clarified where she stands with suitor Mike Esterman. And, from what The Wendy Williams Show host indicated to E!'s Victor Cruz, things have certainly cooled off with Mike.

"Mike is in Maryland. I like Mike but, you know, Mike lives three hours away from me," she exclusively dished on Daily Pop. "People were so quick to invest in the 'Oh my gosh! Wendy's in love. Oh my gosh! She's dating. She wants to get to married. She's has a boyfriend, the whole thing.'"

As she continued, Wendy said she "wouldn't mind getting married again" and that she "would like to definitely have a boyfriend." That certainly sounds like she's currently single.

She added, "You know, it's fun dating, but I would like to have one guy."

This update comes a day after Mike confirmed that he and Wendy weren't officially a couple. The Maryland resident told Page Six that he and Wendy were "never an item after three dates."