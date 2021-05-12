JLo & BenBachelor NationBRIT AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters
Siesta Key Cast Defends Madisson and Ish's 20-Year Age Gap After Their Engagement

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Siesta Key stars Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter clap back at critics of Madisson Hausburg’s relationship with producer Ish Soto.

Madisson Hausburg, Ish SotoInstagram

For once and for all, age is only a number on Siesta Key!

When it comes to 27-year-old Madisson Hausburg's relationship with Ish Soto, 47, some viewers can't seem to get past the couple's 20-year age difference. Even after the reality star revealed on the season three reunion that she was engaged to her former producer, the critics couldn't stop asking questions.

But as a brand-new season kicks off Wednesday, May 12, Madisson continues to have the support of her co-stars who make it clear that this love story is worth celebrating. 

"I just wish that people would be more open minded to it," Kelsey Owens exclusively shared with E! News. "Right off the bat, everyone was very judgmental and didn't give Madisson a chance to explain everything and didn't get to know Ish for what he is. Overtime, I've seen them one on one and the way he loves her is amazing. It's 100 percent real and I love seeing how happy she is."

If you ask co-star Juliette Porter, Madisson shouldn't have to spend any of her time responding to the critics. Instead, there is a wedding to plan and a promising future to look forward to.

All of the Side Characters Who've Just Disappeared From MTV's Siesta Key

"At this point in Madisson's life, people need to respect that she loves Ish and he loves her and that's what's going to happen so they should focus on other things other than the age difference," she argued. "I think age is just a number and if someone wants to be with someone, allow that to happen."

According to Madisson, this season will feature the couple attempting to plan their dream wedding. At the same time, there are other hurdles they must face head on as they tackle the next step of their relationship.

"There are other issues that aren't related to age, but because of this huge cloud of age difference, I feel like I can't bring up these other issues or people will go, ‘Oh, well you're not meant to be anyway,'" she explained. "Anyone else who has a boyfriend their own age can bring up all these issues and fight and they don't give us that chance."

The MTV reality star continued, "It is something in the back of my mind that I'm going to think about forever and I have to deal with it…I discovered this season if I open up about it, I have a lot more support than I realize. I always thought everyone was against my relationship so I pushed away to just this bubble with Ish."

Ultimately, Madisson and Ish's love story isn't the only romance taking center stage this season. Keep scrolling for an update on your favorite cast members' love lives before new episodes begin. 

MTV
Juliette Porter

In season one and two, fans watched Juliette and Alex Kompothecras' roller coaster romance. But when kicking off season three, the college graduate has her eyes on Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. After the couple split, Juliette got another chance at love with Sam Logan. "We're very happy," she told E! News in May 2021. "We've been dating for about a year and a couple months now and as perfect as I'd like to think we are, we definitely have some bumps in the road and you'll see that unfold whether our issues are other girls in the picture, exes or friends. It's not all perfect here in Siesta Key."

MTV
Alex Kompothecras

Siesta Key's bad boy made some serious headlines in season three. The law school student recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. But before becoming a dad, Alex had to face the consequences of cheating on Alyssa with his ex Juliette Porter.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
Robby Hayes

After not finding love in Bachelor Nation with Amanda Stanton and JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelor in Paradise alumna headed to Siesta Key where he dated Juliette Porter. Spoiler alert: She did not accept his final rose.

MTV
Chloe Trautman

This original cast member and lifestyle blogger chose to keep her romantic relationships on the private side. "I've had a boyfriend a little over three years. I think a lot is changing in my life and I hope we get a season four and I get to share that part of my life with everyone because I'm ready for people to see that side of me," Chloe teased to E! News back in June 2020. "I think things are going to change in the future." Before season 4 premiered in May 2021, Chloe confirmed she was single. 

MTV
Kelsey Owens

The supermodel started off season three single and ready to mingle. After a brief reconciliation with Garrett Miller, Kelsey revealed during the reunion that she has a new boyfriend named Max Strong. "Max and I have been dating for a minute now," she told E! News in May 2021. "He's more of a laid back person. When it comes to the show, he definitely likes to take a back seat. It's definitely not his world. He's opened up to it for me, so it's been great to have his support." 

MTV
Brandon Gomes

While fans rooted for Brandon and Madisson Hausburg to work out, both parties moved on after season two. The music artist had his eyes on Amanda Marie Miller. But once she started hanging with her ex, Brandon reconnected with Camilla. At the season three reunion, Brandon confessed to being unfaithful and having a kid

Instagram
Madisson Hausburg

After things didn't work out with Brandon Gomes, Madisson started season three off with a new love interest. "I'm dating our producer Ish. Do you remember him from season one?" she revealed to Chloe Trautman in the season three premiere. At the season three reunion, the aspiring actress revealed she was engaged and beginning to plan a wedding. "Things are moving forward," Madisson told E! News in May 2021. "There are some new developments." 

MTV
Garrett Miller

The fitness instructor started off season three hopeful that he could build his relationship with Cara Geswelli. Unfortunately, they ended things off on a rocky note. Later on in the season, Garrett gave things another chance with Kelsey Owens before things fizzled out. 

Instagram
Cara Geswelli

While Cara started season three off by continuing to date Garrett Miller, their current relationship status is over. In fact, she made a dramatic exit from the MTV series halfway through the season. 

Instagram
Amanda Marie Miller

In season three of Siesta Key, Amanda and Brandon Gomes developed a fling in front of the cameras. There's just one problem: Cara's ex JJ Mizell entered the picture and complicated the situation.

Instagram
Jared Kelderman

In season three, Jared continued to have his eyes on Kelsey Owens. To bad a visit from his ex-wife threw a curveball in his plans. After briefly dating a bartender named Ashley, Jared appears to be single. 

