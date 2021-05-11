See Julianne Moore Begin to Unravel in Haunting Lisey's Story Trailer

Watch : Julianne Moore Plays 'Costar Confidential' Game

The stuff of nightmares.

On Tuesday, May 11, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for their new thriller, Lisey's Story. In the bone-chilling first look at the series, which is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, unsettling memories from widow Lisey Landon's (Julianne Moore) marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) begin to resurface.

And while Lisey reveals that her husband "had a history of becoming unstuck to reality," it appears that she too is struggling to figure out what's real and what's not. "Was it real?" Moore as the titular character is heard asking. "Or was it my imagination?"

The stress of it all appears to weigh heavily on Lisey, who is seen hitting her head against a car window, singing to herself and struggling with night terrors. It doesn't help that she finds herself on a quirky scavenger hunt and the target of one of Scott's obsessive fans.