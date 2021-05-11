Chris Rock's Last Encounter With Chris Farley Before His Death May Give You Chills

Chris Rock will never forget his friendship with one Saturday Night Live co-star.
When joining the long-running NBC series in 1990, the comedian became fast friends with fellow newbie Chris Farley. Together, the pair would grow close with David Spade and Adam Sandler. Soon after, the group would be referred to as the Bad Boys of SNL.
In a new interview with Esquire, Rock became sentimental when discussing his favorite memories of Farley before his death in December 1997.
"I remember I was at his apartment," Rock recalled during the magazine's Explain This segment. "He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That's probably the last time I'm going to see him.' I knew."
After a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction, Farley eventually passed away from a morphine and cocaine overdose. More than two decades later and the Bad Boys of SNL continue to cherish the bond they shared.
In fact, Sandler performed a special song in honor of Farley while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2019.
"Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley—we shared an office at Saturday Night Live," Rock recalled. "We called it a dorm. We're friends to this day. I love those guys."
During his candid interview, Rock also looked back on a photo of the Bad Boys of SNL during his first comedy tour in Los Angeles. While it was a star-studded evening, the 56-year-old couldn't help but consider it a monumental day for his friendship.
"This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive," he remembered. "I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards, but…I don't know if you've ever really hung out with an addict. Towards the end, anything that isn't the drug is a chore."
