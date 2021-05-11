9 Things You Need from the Sincerely Jules x Bandier Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Inspired by self-love and the beauty of California's golden pink sunsets, outdoor trails and bright blue skies, lifestyle blogger Julie Sariñana, aka Sincerely Jules, and cult-favorite activewear brand Bandier teamed up to create the dreamiest apparel collection. Available on Amazon and Bandier, the inclusive collection features must-have silhouettes, playful prints and high-quality fabrics to help you elevate your everyday style.

"My goal for this collaboration was for everyone to feel confident and empowered when wearing the pieces - whether you're lounging at home, hiking with friends or running errands," Julie explained. "I love that BANDIER represents different bodies, sizes and backgrounds - they are thoughtful when it comes to inclusivity and that was important to me. You don't have to be into fitness to wear it. It's all about feeling good no matter where you are or what you're doing."