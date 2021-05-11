Candace Cameron Bure Shares New Update on Lori Loughlin After Her Prison Release

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

The Fuller House cast is family through good and bad times.

More than four months after being released from prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has tried her best to keep her life on the private side.

But for those curious to know how she's doing since completing her time behind bars, one longtime co-star and friend may have some answers. In an exclusive clip from her appearance on Daily Blast Live, Candace Cameron Bure revealed she has been in touch with Lori since her December 2020 release.

As she explained on the May 11 episode, "Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well."

Throughout her legal troubles, Lori received support from her Fuller House co-stars. In fact, during a 2019 appearance on Today, Candace reiterated the bond each cast member shares on and off camera.