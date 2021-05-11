Here's What Matt Damon Has to Say About BFF Ben Affleck's Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Matt Damon on BFF Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reuniting

When it comes to Bennifer, don't expect Matt Damon to spill the beans.

On the heels of bombshell news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently vacationed alone together in Montana, Affleck's longtime friend weighed in on the possibility of a Bennifer reconciliation, nearly two decades after the exes called off their engagement. However, leave it to a devoted ally to expertly play coy, especially while live on a morning news show.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," he told Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a remote May 11 interview from Australia. When asked how he heard the news, Damon continued to play it off. "I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV," he quipped. "It's the first time I heard about it."

Affleck's Good Will Hunting co-star did, however, offer his approval. "I love them both," he said of Affleck and Lopez. "I hope it's true. That would be awesome."