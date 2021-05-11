Lala Kent Admits She Was "Ripped" at SUR When She Rejected Avril Lavigne for Adam Levine

Adam Levine and Avril Lavigne have names that sound very similar, but this doesn't mean restaurant managers will empathize if you confuse the two.
Lala Kent was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Monday, May 10, where host Andy Cohen asked for the biggest-name celebrity she ever sat. Lala revealed it was Avril, although she didn't initially know it was Avril.
"I sat Avril Lavigne when she was dating the guy from Nickelback [Chad Kroeger], and they called and made a reservation, and I thought they said 'Adam Levine,'" Lala shared about the Maroon 5 frontman. "So when Avril walked in, I told her she had to wait for a table because I was expecting Adam, and I got ripped for that."
When host Andy asked who ripped her, Lala replied, "The manager Diana—she was not a fan of me for a while."
Thankfully, Lala and Diana have since gotten on the same page. "Diana is fabulous and so gangster," Lala continued. "She is awesome."
At a different point in the conversation, Andy asked the reality TV star whether she thinks her daughter Ocean, who Lala welcomed with Randall Emmett in March, will have more playdates with Stassi Schroeder's daughter, Hartford, or Jax Taylor's son, Cruz.
"I think both, and I think Cruz will be able to hang when we do girly things," Lala predicted.
Andy also asked what Lisa Vanderpump bought her to welcome Ocean into the world. The answer was, "Oh, my gosh, she got me a plethora of things. She got me cute hangars, she got me pillows, she got me clothing. Her gift was over the top!"
Watch Lala's full interview in the above video.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)