RHOA's Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon Guobadia, Her Co-Star's Ex-Husband

Watch : Porsha Williams Splits From Fiance Dennis McKinley

This newest development in the lives of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's stars has fans wondering how soon the next season can get here.

On Monday, May 10, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to confirm she's in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia. As fans of her Bravo show know, Simon and ex Falynn Guobadia appeared on the most recent season of RHOA, and the pair had publicly announced their parting of ways just last month after two years of marriage.

Porsha shared a cuddly photo of herself and Simon enjoying a day out on a boat. In the caption, the 39-year-old Dish Nation host acknowledged that the romance would likely come as a surprise to some, given the "optics" of herself and Falynn knowing each other.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."