Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Welcome Baby No. 3: Find Out Her Unique Name

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are getting ready for so many sleepovers with the newest addition to their family.

Both stars took to their personal Instagram accounts on Monday, May 10 to announce the birth of daughter Rio by sharing the same precious photo of the couple holding the newborn's hand. In their message, the Hawaii-based pair, who also share sons Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 22 months, explained that their baby girl arrived sooner than expected and is currently resting in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"SO.. we've been MIA these last few days," the 32-year-old Sleepover actress captioned her post. "Let's just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan. Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU."

Alexa, known for her starring role in the Spy Kids franchise, continued, "Praying we can all be home together very soon! What a wave of emotions. Much love and thanks to all the Nurses, Doctors from Maui to Oahu - who brought little Rio safely into this world."