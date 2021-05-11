Khloe & Kim Kardashian Try to Uncover the Truth About the Nori's Black Book Instagram on KUWTK

Watch : Kim & Khloe Kardashian Investigate Who's Behind Nori's Black Book

Kim Kardashian, P.I.?

In a hilarious sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian try to solve the mystery of the infamous Nori's Black Book Instagram account. The parody page is written in the voice of North West and has garnered 774k followers since its creation in 2013. No wonder mom Kim wants to find out who's behind the anonymous fan account!

Khloe first speculates that hairstylist Jen Atkin is probably involved. "It's something she's so capable of," Khloe reasons. "It's so accurate, it just has to be someone in the circle."

The sisters FaceTime Jen, who denies any involvement. "I f––king wish I was Nori's Black Book!" Jen jokes. "My captions aren't that good."

Kim promises that they're "on the case" to find the mystery influencer. They call family friend Stephanie Shepherd next. "We have a serious question to ask you," Kim starts. "Are you Nori's Black Book?"