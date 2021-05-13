Ellen DeGeneresJLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Married at First Sight's Paige and Chris Turn Decision Day Upside Down

Five couples revealed if they want to stay married or get a divorce during Married at First Sight’s highly anticipated Decision Day.

Well that was a first for Married at First Sight.

During the Wednesday, May 12 episode finale of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples had to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?

While this season's Decision Day brought many happy endings—we see you Vincent and Briana and your delicious cheesecake proposal—others kept the drama going until the very end.

When it was time for Paige and Chris to reunite, the experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles expected the pair to confirm their divorce and go their separate ways. After all, when Chris learned he was expecting a child with his ex, the couple decided to split.

Ultimately, he had one more thing to get off his chest. "You were the best thing I never cherished and you embodied everything I ever wanted in a wife and I allowed external circumstances to affect that and I want to say that from the bottom of my heart, I'm legitimately sorry for ruining this," the entrepreneur shared with Paige. "You were what I needed in a wife and I didn't appreciate that."

Married at First Sight Season 12 Cast

After confirming his ex had a miscarriage, Chris walked off the set in tears as Paige followed him. "I'm starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce because this is the first time Chris has ever affirmed me like this and not just as a woman, but as a wife. I felt it," Paige shared. "I feel that this is the main reason why our marriage didn't work out. Now that it's taken away, it's like, oh wow."

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Once tensions calmed down, the couple returned to their meeting with the experts and Chris explained that he couldn't make a decision on their future. Could we finally have an undecided Decision Day? Not so fast! 

"I'm not OK with this," Dr. Viviana explained. "'I'm being very honest with you. I feel like you're doing this to play with her and now to play with us. She deserves a lot more."

After Paige walked off yet again, she revealed it was time to end the marriage for good. And yes, she had the support of the cast who didn't always have a positive experience with her husband.

"I am happy that she chose herself," Clara shared. "I would have been sad for her if she stayed."

So where do the rest of the couples stand after Decision Day? Keep scrolling for a Married at First Sight status check.

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Proud Parents 

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's former marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 10 months of marriage

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing 

Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and Parents to Baby Boy

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

 

 

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

