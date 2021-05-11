How Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Plans to Win Gold Without a Coach

As a professional skateboarder, Nyjah Huston sees the world in a whole new way.
While many spend their time in a car asking, "Are we there yet?" the 26-year-old California resident spends both long and short road trips always keeping his eyes open for a new place to skate.
"We're constantly looking on the side of the road for good stair sets or rails or ledges or whatever it is," he exclusively shared with E! News when celebrating his Privé Revaux eyewear collection. "We literally see things so differently, all the architecture and stuff. That's the cool part about skateboarding. We're out there skating stuff that's not meant to be skated."
In just a few short months, the ESPY award winner will experience a whole new level of competition when he heads to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 as part of Team USA's skateboarding team.
While he's already been called an early favorite to win gold, Nyjah is simply happy to see his sport receive an even larger platform.
"I hope that skateboarding gets a lot of new fans out there and that people start to fall in love with it and get to realize that it's a really fun thing to do and a really fun thing to watch, especially as far as the competition goes," he explained. "I'm stoked that the Olympics finally put skateboarding in there. I was always a little confused about why it wasn't in there in the first place considering that snowboarding and other similar sports were in the Olympics."
From the young age of 5, Nyjah has had a love and passion for skateboarding. He remembers his father building ramps in the backyard while his mom cooked three "clean, healthy" meals a day to keep his body strong. Over time, the lifestyle would turn him into a champion year after year.
Instead of having a specific coach, Nyjah learned on his own through trial and error while practicing at both his private skate park in San Clemente, Calif. as well as wherever inspiration strikes. And through all of his training and practices, the skateboarding champion has never broken a bone—ever.
"We're really just going out there and it's up to us on what we're feeling that day and how hard we want to push ourselves," he explained. "That's the fun part about it compared to most other sports out there. There are so many ways to have fun with it and so many different things and ways to skate and ways to be creative and always switch it up and challenge yourself."
According to Nyjah, hip-hop or house music is the soundtrack to his warm-ups. He calls the late Kobe Bryant one of his biggest inspirations and would love to "kick it" with LeBron James one day. "I've actually never met him," Nyjah shared. "He's a beast."
Perhaps that dream will become a reality as he continues to gain attention for his skills and career milestones.
And while winning a medal is a huge goal, Nyjah explained that he simply wants to perform his very best for mom.
"She's already pretty proud of me coming as far as I have," he shared. "We're really close. I appreciate my mom in a lot of ways. She's always been very supportive of me—of my skating and career and everything. Sometimes she definitely gets very scared and nervous when I'm out there skating death-defying things, but I feel like she handles it pretty well. Lots of love for mom."
Ahead of the Olympics, Nyjah is teaming up with Privé Revaux for a not-so-scary task. Just in time for summer, the Orange County resident has created his very own eyewear collection. Available for purchase starting May 19, the three styles are perfect for anyone ready to spend some quality time outdoors this summer.
"I spend a lot of time outside, obviously, when I'm skating, and when I'm not skating. I like being outside a lot, going on a lot of hikes and being outdoors in the sunlight always feels good," he explained. "Privé Revaux made some good quality glasses for a good price and I wanted them to be affordable for my fans out there to be able to buy."