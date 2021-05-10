Rob Lowe Gives a Shout-Out to His Family as He Celebrates 31 Years of Sobriety

Watch : Rob Lowe Reveals His Secret to Looking So Young!

Rob Lowe just reached a major milestone.

On May 10, the 57-year-old actor took to Instagram to celebrate 31 years of sobriety.

"Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free," he wrote. "I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo."

After reading his message, several followers, including his son John Owen Lowe, took to the comments section to congratulate the Parks and Recreation star.

"So proud of you, dad," John, who celebrated three years of sobriety in April, wrote. "Love you."

Rob's sobriety journey began on May 10, 1990. According to Variety, The Outsiders alum decided to reach out for help after he missed a call from his mother.

"I wasn't ready until I was ready," he told the magazine for its Recovery issue. "I was ready when one day back in the days of answering machines my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn't want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and I didn't want her to know. She was telling me that my grandfather, who I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed my help. And I didn't pick up. My thought process in that moment was 'I need to drink a half a bottle of tequila right now so I can go to sleep so I can wake up so I can pick up this phone.'"