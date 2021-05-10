Inside Brie Bella's Daughter Birdie's Sweet 4th Birthday Party

Birdie Danielson's 4th birthday couldn't have been sweeter.
On Monday, May 10, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share some pictures from her daughter's birthday bash. The Total Bellas youngster turned four years old on Sunday, May 9, which also happened to be Mother's Day.
Yet, it seemed Sunday was all about Birdie as Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) pulled out all the stops for their oldest child's party. And it's safe to say that the bash was perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Per Brie's photos, Birdie's party had everything from a candy station to a beautiful two-tier cake covered in macaroons. In addition to the sweet treats, the intimate party also a featured a special guest. We're, of course, talking about the (masked) Princess Anna impersonator.
This was a nice touch as Birdie and her pals watched Frozen as part of the birthday festivities.
"I love celebrating her," Brie captioned the photo series. "Birdie's 4th Birthday. Anna made a visit at our house and now we are on our way to her house."
Prior to the party, Brie also paid tribute to her now 4-year-old. On Sunday, the retired WWE superstar wrote, "Today is a special Mother's Day because I get to share it with my sweet Bird!!!! Can't believe she is now a 4 year old!!! Happy Birthday Birdie. Thank you for making motherhood the greatest thing ever!!"
Nikki Bella, who is Brie's twin, applauded the post as "so cute" and wished her niece a happy birthday.
For a closer look at Birdie's sweet birthday party, scroll through the images below!
Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.