See the Most Daring MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Never underestimate what can go down on an MTV Movie & TV Awards show red carpet.

If you should dress for the job you want and not the job you have, then Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier wants to be Batman.

The actor pulled up to the 2019 event in a suit plastered with the Dark Knight. He sure is heroic for finding the courage to rock such a bold print, but he's not the only adventurous celeb when it comes to red carpet fashion.

"I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer Mike Posner made a statement in 2016 by topping off his crimson suit with a giant, over-the-head, papier-mâché mask. Can we get one of those for the next time we have a bad hair day?

Speaking of hair, you better believe Lizzo did a hair toss and checked her nails when she rocked a neon green dress complete with a feathered collar at the 2019 ceremony. The truth might hurt: Green is definitely the new pink. Last year, the singer told Vogue that her favorite red carpet look was her 2019 GLAAD Awards ensemble—a dress of the very same bright hue. But whatever color she wears, you better believe she looks good as hell.

When it comes to style, these celebs don't play around, and we think they deserve a golden popcorn statuette all their own for daring to stand out.