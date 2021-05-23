Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

We're already burnin' up for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!
Yes, that was a Nick Jonas pun, who is hosting tonight's ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. E! is bringing fans backstage for exclusive interviews with music's hottest stars, after which they'll settle into their seats for a few jam-packed hours of live performances, killer fashion moments and a celebration of chart-topping hits.
While many of the winners will be announced at the ceremony, several were revealed earlier on Sunday, May 23, several hours before the main event. Finalists are chosen based on their performance on Billboard charts as well as music sales, streaming platform statistics, radio airplay and social engagement.
The Weeknd dominated early, claiming seven awards. Morgan Wallen, who recently drew controversy for a video showing him using a racial slur—for which he apologized, won several awards, including Top Country Artist. The singer is banned from appearing at the Billboard Music Awards despite being nominated for six honors.
So what can you expect at the show? For starters, Drake's historic winning streak will continue as he accepts the Artist of the Decade Award. Currently, the rapper holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards wins with 27, and is nominated for an impressive seven more tonight.
Meanwhile, Pink will be honored with the Icon Award.
Follow along with E! News as we bring you real-time updates from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Check out the complete list of winners below!
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake—WINNER
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS—WINNER
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd—WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd—WINNER
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd—WINNER
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat—WINNER
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke—WINNER
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke—WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion—WINNER
Cardi B
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen—WINNER
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen—WINNER
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line—WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny—WINNER
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G—WINNER
Becky G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado—WINNER
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga—WINNER
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship—WINNER
Casting Crowns
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West—WINNER
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS—WINNER
BLACKPINK
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd, After Hours—WINNER
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn't
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon—WINNER
DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album—WINNER
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall—WINNER
AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG—WINNER
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga, Chromatica—WINNER
DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, My Gift—WINNER
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1—WINNER
Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
BTS — "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"
Top Radio Song
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"—WINNER
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Dua Lipa — "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles — "Adore You"
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — "I Hope"—WINNER
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd — "Blinding Lights"—WINNER
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — "B.S."
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — "Intentions"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Doja Cat — "Say So"
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — "ROCKSTAR"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — "WHATS POPPIN"
Megan Thee Stallion — "Savage"
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett — "I Hope"—WINNER
Jason Aldean — "Got What I Got"
Lee Brice — "One of Them Girls"
Morgan Wallen — "Chasin' You"
Morgan Wallen — "More Than My Hometown"
Top Rock Song
AJR — "Bang!"—WINNER
All Time Low ft. blackbear — "Monsters"
Glass Animals — "Heat Waves"
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — "my ex's best friend"
twenty one pilots — "Level of Concern"
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — "Dákiti"—WINNER
Bad Bunny — "Yo Perreo Sola"
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
Maluma & The Weeknd — "Hawái"
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — "Caramelo"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN — "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"—WINNER
Lady Gaga — "Stupid Love"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — "Rain on Me"
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — "ily (i love you baby)"
Topic & A7S — "Breaking Me"
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — "Graves Into Gardens"—WINNER
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — "TOGETHER"
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — "The Blessing (Live)"
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — "Famous For (I Believe)"
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — "There Was Jesus"
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — "Wash Us In The Blood"—WINNER
Koryn Hawthorne — "Speak To Me"
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — "Movin' On"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tye Tribbett — "We Gon' Be Alright"
