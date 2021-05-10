Why HBO Max Is Delaying Their Royal Family Animated Series The Prince

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Not the right time.

On Sunday, May 9, it was revealed that the HBO Max animated series satirizing the British royal family, titled The Prince, has delayed its spring premiere date. Why? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, The Prince features a less than flattering portrayal of the late Prince Philip.

And, as a statement from the streaming service indicated, they are being mindful of those who may still be mourning the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at 99. "We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut," a rep said in a statement to THR. "A new date will be announced at a later time."

As E! News readers well know, the highly anticipated series is inspired by Family Guy writer-producer Gary Janetti's Instagram account, where he concocts fictional thoughts for Prince George, who is Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child.