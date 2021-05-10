Jana Kramer Reveals What Happened When She Reunited With Ex Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer "Embarrassed" in First Interview Since Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer is going through divorce one day at a time.

Less than three weeks after filing for divorce from husband Mike Caussin, the country singer updated fans on her new reality. During the May 9 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down, Jana recalled a recent afternoon when her ex came by the house to play with the two kids they share.

"The other day he had asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to do bird houses?'" the One Tree Hill star explained. "He hasn't moved into his new place, so I let him come and see the kids, obviously, and I went ‘yah sure.'"

Jana continued, "And then I went out there, but then I got struck with this emotion, like, this isn't real. I'm not ready to do this yet. I would have loved to have done this, but I'm still mad. I would love to do that, but I got to go to the room. I can't do this right now."

Back on April 21, E! News confirmed that Jana filed for divorce from Mike after six years of marriage. In her divorce filing, the actress accused her husband of adultery. The couple shares children Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2.