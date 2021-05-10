Handmaid's Tale Star Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

A baby's tale has begun for Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli.

The Handmaid's Tale actress and Orange Is the New Black screenwriter welcomed their first child, a baby girl named George Elizabeth, on April 11, the couple announced in May 9 Instagram posts—perfectly timed with their first Mother's Day celebration.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."

Morelli also shared the news of their infant's arrival, writing, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired."

Fans and celebrity friends were surprised and overjoyed with the exciting news. Thandiwe Newton commented, "So SO HAPPY FOR You!" Orange Is the New Black co-star Jackie Cruz added, "I'm so happy for you guys."