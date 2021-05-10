Benji Madden's Mother's Day Tribute to Cameron Diaz Is the Sweetest Thing

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

Benji Madden can't help but gush about family life with Cameron Diaz.

The Good Charlotte star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9, to celebrate his wife in honor of Mother's Day. "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us," Benji, who shares daughter Raddix with Cameron, began. "Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."

"Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful," he continued. "We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!"

The private couple surprised fans when they announced the arrival of their baby girl in January 2020. "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the duo shared in a message at the time. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."