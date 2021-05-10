Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

David Beckham Trolls Son Romeo After He Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair

David Beckham made the cutest joke about his son Romeo Beckham’s new look. Scroll on to see what the athlete said about the teen’s updated hairdo, which is similar to a style he previously rocked.

By Kisha Forde May 10, 2021 12:50 PM
David Beckham Romeo Beckham
Bleach it like Beckham?
 
Romeo Beckham recently debuted a new look that has sent fans into a tailspin, including one extra special person—dad David Beckham.
 
The 18-year-old took to Instagram May 9 to debut a new look that may have looked familiar to some, including his famous dad. In the magazine-cover worthy post, Romeo is seen sitting underneath a banana leaf tree—in a T-shirt and khaki-colored pants—rocking a fresh, platinum blonde low haircut.
 
David commented under his post, "Nice hair❤️ @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from."
 
Fans and fellow celebs also swarmed the comment section to fawn over the new blonde hairdo. Praised hands and flame emojis were sprinkled throughout the comment section of the young star's Instagram post. Clearly, his new look scored on social media.
 
As fans of the British model may already know, Romeo previously rocked longer and darker locks that reached slightly above the top of his ear.

The new look may also remind fans, and most certainly David, of a time (more specifically in the early 2000s) when the 46-year-old soccer star rocked almost every style with his then-platinum blonde hair—including a shorter mohawk—when he and superstar wife Victoria Beckham were first widely dubbed "Posh and Becks."

After all, someone has to carry on tradition, right?

Even on David's social media, the closest he's come to going back to blonde was posting a throwback of himself in 2018, so it's safe to say that's it's been a long time since we've seen that look sported on the now-businessman.

And although David is still trailblazing the way when it comes to fashion, it looks like son Romeo is clearing the way to take the lead.

