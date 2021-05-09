Joy-Anna Duggar Breaks Her Silence on Brother Josh Duggar's Child Porn Charges

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Joy-Anna Duggar, the 23-year-old sister of former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, has spoken out about the child pornography charges brought against her brother last month.

Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth, who she married in 2017, said in a joint statement to E! News, "The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light."

Josh was arrested by federal agents in Arkansas on April 29. He is accused of downloading child pornography on three separate days in May 2019. He pled not guilty to the charges. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner claimed that the files in question, one of which involved children between 18 months to 12 years old being sexually abused, were "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."