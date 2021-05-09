CNCO Announces Joel Pimentel Is Leaving the Band to Pursue "New Opportunities"

Watch : CNCO Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives: My Music Moments

It's a new era for CNCO.

On Sunday, May 9, the beloved boy band—which includes members Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús—announced a surprising shake-up within the group.

"We want to start by saying how much we truly love you and appreciate all of the support you give us day in and day out, year after year," CNCO shared in a statement with E! News. "For that reason, we're sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life-changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel's last day as a member of CNCO."

Sadly, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The band explained that Joel, 22, "is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities."

"We are and will always be brothers," the group's message continued. "We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family."