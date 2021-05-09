Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Son Psalm on His 2nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian had more than one thing to celebrate this Mother's Day.
The mogul, 40, took to Instagram on May 9 to share a sweet message about her son Psalm West's 2nd birthday. She shared an adorable photo of her little one staring at the camera.
"My Taurus baby Psalm," Kim, who shares four children with her newly estranged husband Kanye West, captioned the post. "He turns 2 today on Mother's Day. Such a special day to share together. He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"
She concluded the adoring message, "You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!
The SKIMS founder's loved ones also shared well wishes for Psalm in the comments section.
"Pslamy you are so so special!!!!" Khloe Kardashian gushed. "I love you baby boy!!!! Happy birthday."
In addition to her post on her Instagram grid, she also shared several other photos of her son to her Instagram Story, including ones with his siblings North West, 7, Saint West, 5, and Chicago West, 3.
Last year, Kim told E! News that she believes Psalm, who she called the "happiest baby," has a special connection to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., who died after a battle with cancer in 2003.
"He's left-handed, like my dad," she revealed. "So, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!"
In addition to honoring Psalm's birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also made sure to celebrate Mother's Day by honoring the special moms in her life. On her Instagram Story, she included photos of her mother Kris Jenner, as well as her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell. Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were also featured in the pics.