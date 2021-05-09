Mother's DayBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

How Jay Cutler Honored Ex Kristin Cavallari on Mother's Day 2021

See how Jay Cutler paid tribute to Kristin Cavallari, his ex and mother of their three children, with a sweet post on Mother's Day 2021.

Watch: Jay Cutler Gives Ex Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out

Jay Cutler has shared a sweet tribute post to Kristin Cavallari for Mother's Day 2021.

The two have been separated for more than a year. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari star announced on social media in April 2020 that she and Jay, 38, planned to divorce after 10 years together.

On Sunday, May 9, the retired NFL star posted on his Instagram page a photo of Kristin playing on the grass with their sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

"Some kids have all the luck," Jay wrote. "Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari."

He has paid tribute to Kristin online since their breakup before. Last Mother's Day, just two weeks after their breakup announcement, he honored her with an Instagram pic of her with their kids, writing, "Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one." He later deleted the post.

Since their breakup, Jay has also occasionally promoted Kristin's 2020 cookbook, True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar, including in February before the 2021 Super Bowl.

photos
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: Romance Rewind

See Jay's Mother's Day tribute to Kristin and other family pics celebs shared for the holiday.

Instagram / Jay Cutler
Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari

Jay posted this sweet Instagram tribute to his ex, writing, "Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari."

Instagram / Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The Thor star shared this photo of his wife with their daughter India and twins Sasha and Tristan, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you @elsapatakyconfidential."

Instagram / JWoww
JWoww

The Jersey Shore star shared photos of herself with her daughter Meilani and son Greyson, on Mother's Day 2021.

Sadie Robertson Huff/Instagram
Sadie Robertson

"40 weeks and 5 days of being a mom," the soon-to-be mom gushed. "cheers to the rest of my life loving you two with everything in me. grateful."

Instagram
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

"Happy Mother's Day @gisele," the Super Bowl champion expressed. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!" Tom also shouted out his ex, Bridget Moynahan, on Mother's Day, whom he shares a 13-year-old son with.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

"My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful," the actress shared on Instagram. "Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling. For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion. To all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Mom's, Folks who Mother those that need it, Grandma's, House Mothers, I celebrate you today and everyday. Be good to yourselves."

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

The Bachelor Nation couple announced they're expecting in a sweet Mother's Day post. "One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn't wait to have our own," Astrid shared. "When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

"Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife," the singer shared. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"The last month I kept saying 'why.' Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies," the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapters of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."

Jeff Vespa/VF14/WireImage
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner

"So happy to share these kids with you," the Justice League star gushed. "Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

 

Instagram
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

"The moment we heard her heart beat for the very first time and nothing was ever the same again," the actress shared. "What a joy to watch you grow my little girl. I will always love you @bigbaldhead for giving me our little angel and making life just so much better."

Instagram / Ryan Dorsey
Ryan Dorsey

Ryan honored his ex and mother of his son, Naya Rivera, on Mother's Day. "We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy," he wrote. "#mothersday."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" the model captioned her post on Instagram. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days!"

Instagram
Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

"Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life," Matthew expressed. "The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing. Ba, you do it all with such grace and make it look way too easy. This year, especially, would have ruined our kids if it weren't for your ability to navigate us with sensitivity and balance. Thank you for being the leader of our pack. Thank you for three beautiful kids and I'm sorry for my involvement that contributes to any ticks, cowlicks, or irrational fear of shrimp allergies. We are the luckiest."

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

The reality TV personality gushed over her kids, writing, "I'm such a lucky mama. Happy Mother's Day."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

The proud mom shares a candid shot of her and baby Khai, as they seemingly match in beige outfits.

Instagram
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

The Armchair Expert podcast host shared a cheeky (literally!) tribute to his wife. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Sometimes being a mom is just agreeing to watch Cars again with your daughter (who knows that Lightning McQueen makes it to the Piston Cup at the end but still can't handle the anticipation), and somehow it's more fun than anything else you could be doing," The Mindy Project alum quipped. "Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

"Happy Mother's Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma," the Marvel actor wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel celebrated her first Mother's Day with a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

