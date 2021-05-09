How Jay Cutler Honored Ex Kristin Cavallari on Mother's Day 2021

Watch : Jay Cutler Gives Ex Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out

Jay Cutler has shared a sweet tribute post to Kristin Cavallari for Mother's Day 2021.

The two have been separated for more than a year. The 34-year-old Very Cavallari star announced on social media in April 2020 that she and Jay, 38, planned to divorce after 10 years together.

On Sunday, May 9, the retired NFL star posted on his Instagram page a photo of Kristin playing on the grass with their sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

"Some kids have all the luck," Jay wrote. "Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari."

He has paid tribute to Kristin online since their breakup before. Last Mother's Day, just two weeks after their breakup announcement, he honored her with an Instagram pic of her with their kids, writing, "Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one." He later deleted the post.

Since their breakup, Jay has also occasionally promoted Kristin's 2020 cookbook, True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar, including in February before the 2021 Super Bowl.