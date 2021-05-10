Katy PerryJosh DuggarBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Weeklong Vacation 17 Years After Their Split

After reuniting in L.A., Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to Montana for a weeklong couple’s vacation. Read on for the details on their getaway.

By Corinne Heller May 10, 2021 4:33 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Vacationing Together

This is not a drill: Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going from friendly exes to...something more, multiple sources confirm to E! News.

After the stars appeared separately at the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2, they jetted off together to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week, a source tells E! News. "They were alone," says the source. "Just the two of them."

The news comes about a month after Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed they split after four years together. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly in L.A. in late April and a source told E! News that he wanted to "work things out" with her. However, Ben was then spotted at her home in the city. At the time, another source said they were "just friends."

But the pair soon realized their chemistry cannot be denied.

photos
Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks of All Time

"They have been in touch here and there throughout the years," a second source close to Jennifer told E! News, noting the duo reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic. "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now." 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer and Ben began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb Gigli. The actor proposed that November with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.

However, just days before their September 2003 vows, the couple, deemed "Bennifer" by fans, called off their Santa Barbara, Calif. wedding. Months later, in January 2004, they confirmed they had officially split.

 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Weeklong Vacation Together

2

Katy Perry Isn't Impressed by Orlando's Mother's Day Tribute to Her

3

Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

In 2014, Jennifer said on the Today show her and Ben's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak." However, looking back a year later, she told HuffPost Live she had "no regrets" about their relationship.

"I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it," she said, "and I'm willing to look."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Weeklong Vacation Together

2

Katy Perry Isn't Impressed by Orlando's Mother's Day Tribute to Her

3

Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby

4

See Travis Barker's Lavish Mother's Day Gifts for Kourtney Kardashian

5

Gigi Hadid and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day as Moms