From Gigi Hadid to Jana Kramer, See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2021

Read through the heartwarming messages celebrities have shared in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9.

A Mother's Day to remember!

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are celebrating the special holiday with heart-melting messages on social media. For one, John Legend gushed over his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and praised her for overcoming what he described as "a year that tested" her.

"Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 9. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

Matthew Koma was another husband who celebrated his wife on Mother's Day. The 33-year-old singer raved over Younger actress Hilary Duff, who recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Mae.

"Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life," Matthew wrote on Instagram. "The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing."

First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2021

"Ba, you do it all with such grace and make it look way too easy," he continued. "This year, especially, would have ruined our kids if it weren't for your ability to navigate us with sensitivity and balance. Thank you for being the leader of our pack. Thank you for three beautiful kids and I'm sorry for my involvement that contributes to any ticks, cowlicks, or irrational fear of shrimp allergies. We are the luckiest."

Jana Kramer shared a sweet message about her kids, following her divorce from Mike Caussin.

"The last month I kept saying 'why.' Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies," the country singer expressed. "Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapters of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. See all of the adorable Mother's Day posts in our gallery below!

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Instagram
Jana Kramer

Instagram
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

"The moment we heard her heart beat for the very first time and nothing was ever the same again," the actress shared. "What a joy to watch you grow my little girl. I will always love you @bigbaldhead for giving me our little angel and making life just so much better."

Instagram / Ryan Dorsey
Ryan Dorsey

Ryan honored his ex and mother of his son, Naya Rivera, on Mother's Day. "We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy," he wrote. "#mothersday."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" the model captioned her post on Instagram. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days!"

Instagram
Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

"Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life," Matthew expressed. "The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing. Ba, you do it all with such grace and make it look way too easy. This year, especially, would have ruined our kids if it weren't for your ability to navigate us with sensitivity and balance. Thank you for being the leader of our pack. Thank you for three beautiful kids and I'm sorry for my involvement that contributes to any ticks, cowlicks, or irrational fear of shrimp allergies. We are the luckiest."

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

The reality TV personality gushed over her kids, writing, "I'm such a lucky mama. Happy Mother's Day."

Instagram
Instagram
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

The Armchair Expert podcast host shared a cheeky (literally!) tribute to his wife. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you."

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Sometimes being a mom is just agreeing to watch Cars again with your daughter (who knows that Lightning McQueen makes it to the Piston Cup at the end but still can't handle the anticipation), and somehow it's more fun than anything else you could be doing," The Mindy Project alum quipped. "Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

"Happy Mother's Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma," the Marvel actor wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!"

Instagram
