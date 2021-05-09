Pregnant Meghan Markle Makes First TV Appearance Since Oprah Interview at VAX LIVE Concert

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview Aftermath: 1 Week Later

Pregnant Meghan Markle made a rare TV appearance and an impassioned plea during the star-studded, pre-recorded Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special, which aired on Saturday, May 8.

Speaking in a video screened at the event, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her and Prince Harry's second child, a daughter, who is expected to arrive this summer, and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected women. This marked Meghan's first TV appearance since her and Harry's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, during which they revealed they were expecting a baby girl, who will join big brother Archie Harrison, 2.

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," the duchess said in her video. "Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out."