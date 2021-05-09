Elon Musk Reveals He Has Asperger's on SNL and Also Introduces His Mom

Watch : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Elon Musk

Elon Musk got personal in his Saturday Night Live debut.

On Saturday, May 8, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, one of the richest people in the world, hosted the NBC sketch series for the first time. The South African-born billionnaire brought along his mom, Maye Musk, as did the cast members and musical guest Miley Cyrus, to celebrate Mother's Day.

During his monologue, Elon also confirmed a longstanding rumor about himself—that he has Asperger syndrome, or Asperger's, which is often considered a high-functioning form of autism.

"Sometimes after I say something, I have to say, 'I mean that.' So people really know that I mean it. That's because I don't always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak, which I'm told makes for great comedy," Elon explained. "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it."

Ghostbusters actor Dan Aykroyd rose to fame as an SNL cast member and writer in the '70s and hosted the show in 2003. In 2013, he told The Daily Mail that he has Asperger's and was diagnosed in the early '80s.